Cobb Community Forum set for March 17

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will be the featured speaker during an online Community Forum at 7 p.m. March 17.

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will be the featured speaker during an online Community Forum at 7 p.m. March 17. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

An online Community Forum will be held at 7 p.m. March 17, with Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield.

Register before noon March 17 at bit.ly/3KfQhjv where you can enter your questions for Cupid or Sheffield.

No questions will be accepted during the forum.

Cupid and Sheffield will present updates about the county.

Hosts will be the Austell Community Task Force, Mableton Improvement Coalition and the Powder Springs Community Task Force.

For more information, contact info@mableton.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
