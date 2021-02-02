Cobb commissioners plan final code hearing on Feb. 9

At 9 a.m. Feb. 9, the public is invited to voice their comments to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) on changes to the county code at the BOC Meeting Room, Cobb Administration Building, 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.
Regarding county laws about alcoholic beverages, various changes include:
- adding a definition for “variety store” to differentiate from grocery store.
- adding a definition of “sample” and “tasting event” to be consistent with state law.
- allowing for other forms of payment besides certified or cashier’s check, including a credit card to pay for permits.
- allowing for continuation of online payment to be more convenient for businesses.
- allowing for grocery stores (in addition to farm wineries, distilleries or breweries) to hold retail licenses for package sales in locations that dispense or sell alcoholic beverages by the drink.
- allowing for samples and tasting events in accordance with state law, including weekly tasting events by permitted licensed retailers.
- allowing package retailers to deliver malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits in unbroken packages to individuals to reflect current state law.
- allowing Sunday package sales to start at 11:30 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m., according to a recent change in state law.
Other topics concern building regulations, cable communications, the environment, fire prevention/protection, historic preservation, licenses/permits/businesses, streets/sidewalks/other public places, subdivisions, traffic/vehicles, utilities and zoning.
Details concerning these topics may be found at bit.ly/2MeZVun.
To comment during the public hearing, persons will be heard in the order in which they come forward - without regard to whether the person is speaking in favor or against the matter.
Each speaker generally is allotted a maximum of three minutes.
Live and on demand, view the meeting at bit.ly/3pv5X8D.