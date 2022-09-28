ajc logo
Cobb Chamber’s Public Safety Appreciation Week is Oct. 3-9

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Cobb Chamber’s Public Safety Appreciation Week is Oct. 3-9.

Many ideas on ways all ages can show their appreciation to law enforcement officials can be found at bit.ly/3Uh5pTz.

Look at the Public Safety Agency Google sheet, and sign up for the one(s) you would like to visit during the week of Oct. 3-9.

Share your efforts on social media with the hashtag #CobbAppreciates and tag @CobbChamber.

Send photos directly to Kai Lawrence at klawrence@cobbchamber.org.

Display public safety supporter images on your website and in newsletters (images can be found on the Cobb Chamber Facebook page at facebook.com/CobbChamber).

Purchase tickets to the Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500 next to Truist Park.

Tickets can be purchased on the Cobb Chamber website at cobbchamber.org.

Online registration and refunds close at noon Sept. 28.

Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.

To view the 2022 Public Safety Award nominees, visit cobbchamber.org/award-winners.html.

The breakfast kicks off Public Safety Appreciation Week, a countywide effort to show support and appreciation for all that is done by public safety agencies for Cobb.

During the breakfast, the Public Safety Employee of the Year and awards of Merit, Valor, Distinguished Achievement and Outstanding Community Contribution will be presented.

The program also will feature remarks from the Cobb Chamber Public Safety Chairman and Cobb County Director of Public Safety Randy Crider.

Register: bit.ly/3Dr9WwO

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
