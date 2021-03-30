Cobb Chamber invites survey responses

A 2021 COVID Impact Survey is being conducted by the Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb to gather information regarding the impact COVID-19 is continuing to have on companies in Cobb.
Chamber officials say they hope to use this information to help support Cobb business owners with appropriate resources, programming and advocacy efforts.
At the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, Cobb Chamber officials encouraged participation in a survey to gauge business needs.
As a result, several initiatives were taken by the Cobb Chamber:
- A website portal with a variety of resources to assist business owners and pivot during the pandemic;
- 20 educational webinars about topics ranging from tax credits to PPP to protecting employees and customers as businesses prepare to reopen;
- Advocating for the PPP program and other financial assistance for industries most in need;
- Creating a Reopening Guide Toolkit with public health guidance for businesses safely reopening;
- Launching Operation Meal Plan with Cobb Community Foundation to help restaurants keep workers employed and provide nonprofits with meals;
- Launching Cobb Shops to Go to help drive demand to businesses during the shutdowns;
- Launching CobbHires.com to help business owners find the talent they need to reopen; and
- Working with Cobb County to distribute $50 million in small business grants.
Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/LKWHPJX