Cobb Chamber hosts Papa John CEO on Jan. 11

Papa John’s International, Inc. President and CEO Rob Lynch will speak to the next Marquee Monday event hosted by the Cobb Chamber.
Offered in person with lunch or online, the program will begin at 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre - Truist Park Battery, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta.
Costs are $35 for in-person chamber member, $40 for in-person general admission, $5 for online general admission or free for online chamber member.
Lynch will discuss Papa John’s 2020 accomplishments and 2021 plans, including locating their global headquarters at The Battery Atlanta with 200 high quality jobs, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.
Appointed President and CEO in August 2019, Lynch has continued the company’s record growth streak during the pandemic, the statement said.
Due to Papa John’s e-commerce platform innovation over the last few months, the company has added 3 million new customers and has seen sales increase by 33.5 percent, the statement added.
Papa John’s has more than 5,300 locations in 49 countries, 120,000 franchise and corporate employees and 350 million pizzas sold, according to jobs.PapaJohns.com.
Also during the meeting, the Cobb Chamber will highlight its efforts to support the 2020-21 Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools Teachers of the Year.
Register by Jan. 6 for in person at CobbChamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-Presented-by-Superior-Plumbing-9688/details.