Cobb Chamber hosts Governor Kemp on April 12

The Cobb Chamber will hold its annual luncheon on April 12, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as the keynote speaker.
Presented by Wellstar Health System, the luncheon will highlight the contributions and achievements of the Cobb Chamber’s most engaged members.
The luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.
In-person tickets, tables and limited sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase along with an online option.
Costs are $250 for a single ticket for a Cobb Chamber member, $750 for a table of three and free for online viewing.
The 2021 Annual Meeting luncheon will be sponsored by Wellstar Health System, Superior Plumbing, Lockheed Martin, Brasfield & Gorrie, Georgia Power, LOUD Security Systems Inc., Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Cobb EMC and Renasant Bank.
Register: bit.ly/j313gj51
Information: gov.Georgia.gov