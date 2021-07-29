Cobb Chamber hosts cybersecurity discussion on Aug. 9

The Cobb Chamber will host an Aug. 9 panel discussion by three of Georgia’s leading authorities on cybersecurity for businesses.
Panelists will include Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds and John Ghose, partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary.
This Marquee Monday luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.
The panel will cover:
- Legal ramifications and requirements for a business if it is attacked.
- Attacks that are happening in the state.
- Steps businesses should take if they are attacked.
- How to protect your business from falling under attack such as with cybersecurity insurance.
In addition to the panel discussion, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present the 2021 Next Generation Award to two outstanding young professionals.
Registration is open through Aug. 4 for the August Marquee Monday at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.
For free, parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and the program begins promptly at 11:45 a.m.
A security screening will be required at check-in.
This Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing.
The August Marquee Monday is sponsored by Wellstar Health System, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Live Event Services and Peachtree Tents & Events.
For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@CobbChamber.org.