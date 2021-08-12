Cobb Camera Registry Program is open for signups

Cobb County businesses and residents are invited to register their cameras online.
The Cobb County Police Camera Registration program is a police/community video partnership that operates on a voluntary basis with homeowners, neighborhoods and business owners who own private video surveillance systems.
This program is intended to let Cobb police officers know where cameras are active in the county in case a crime occurs.
Not intended for active surveillance, the program does not allow officers direct access to homeowners’ cameras.
Those who register a camera will be contacted if a crime occurs in the vicinity of that camera.
Information provided by residents and businesses will be maintained in a secure database.
Online registration form: bit.ly/3AoPOqm
Information: bit.ly/3xAbu18