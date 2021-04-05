Cobb, Buckhead firms merge to form Sterling Seacrest Pritchard

Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, Inc. and Buckhead-based Pritchard & Jerden have merged to operate as Sterling Seacrest Pritchard.
The new company is the largest privately held, independent insurance brokerages in the southeastern United States, with combined revenues of $70 million.
This merger took effect on April 1, employing more than 300 insurance agents and service team members with eight offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus, Little Rock, Savannah and Tampa.
“Our industry has seen unprecedented consolidation with most of it dramatically changing the way agents do business with their customers and carrier partners,” said David Paddison, president of Sterling Seacrest Partners.
“What stands out about our merger is that it doubles down on the value proposition of an independent, privately held employee-owned platform which we believe balances and aligns the interests of our clients, our carriers and our colleagues,” Paddison added.
“Professional service firms require thoughtful, strategic growth that allow for the delivery of a superior customer experience driven by a continued investment in technology, education and the ability to attract and retain the best industry talent,” said Pritchard & Jerden President Jim Bailey.
“We believe our clients and colleagues will receive the best in all these sectors with this strategic alignment of Sterling Seacrest and Pritchard & Jerden,” Bailey said.
“It is imperative to our team that we continue providing a culture where client advisor-driven service strategies empower our employees to determine client needs and allocate resources in an efficient and a productive way to reduce our clients’ total cost of risk,” said Sterling Seacrest Partners CEO John Miller.
“This merger provides us the continued opportunity to do just that with even more ample experience and expertise,” Miller added.
Information: SterlingSeacrest.com, pjins.com