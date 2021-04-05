Cobb, Buckhead firms merge to form Sterling Seacrest Pritchard

“Professional service firms require thoughtful, strategic growth that allow for the delivery of a superior customer experience driven by a continued investment in technology, education and the ability to attract and retain the best industry talent,” said Pritchard & Jerden President Jim Bailey.

“We believe our clients and colleagues will receive the best in all these sectors with this strategic alignment of Sterling Seacrest and Pritchard & Jerden,” Bailey said.

“It is imperative to our team that we continue providing a culture where client advisor-driven service strategies empower our employees to determine client needs and allocate resources in an efficient and a productive way to reduce our clients’ total cost of risk,” said Sterling Seacrest Partners CEO John Miller.

“This merger provides us the continued opportunity to do just that with even more ample experience and expertise,” Miller added.

Information: SterlingSeacrest.com, pjins.com