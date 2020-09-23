Cobb Board approves JOSH Master Plan

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners recently approved by a 5-0 vote the “JOSH” Master Plan for the Johnson Ferry/Shallowford area of East Cobb.
While this guideline is for future development in the area, there is no current funding for major changes to the area, according to a county statement.
This initiative was started several years ago by Cobb District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott who said he realized there was a desire by residents in the area to come up with a plan for future development, the statement added.
The plan included an extensive public engagement process with several community meetings, a survey, virtual engagement and opportunities for public review of the draft plan document.
For more on what the 66-page plan contains and what it means, see the approved JOSH Master Plan at s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-09/JOSH%20FINAL%20SEPTEMBER%202020%20-%20090820.pdf
View the board’s YouTube presentation of 26 minutes at youtube.com/watch?v=YrK1klNfVV8&feature=youtu.be
Information: CobbCounty.org/communications/news/board-approves-josh-master-plan