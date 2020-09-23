X

Cobb Board approves JOSH Master Plan

Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott describes the JOSH area - at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford Roads - during one of the community meetings. The JOSH Master Plan was approved 5-0 recently by the Cobb commissioners for future development in that area of East Cobb. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners recently approved by a 5-0 vote the “JOSH” Master Plan for the Johnson Ferry/Shallowford area of East Cobb.

While this guideline is for future development in the area, there is no current funding for major changes to the area, according to a county statement.

This initiative was started several years ago by Cobb District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott who said he realized there was a desire by residents in the area to come up with a plan for future development, the statement added.

The plan included an extensive public engagement process with several community meetings, a survey, virtual engagement and opportunities for public review of the draft plan document.

For more on what the 66-page plan contains and what it means, see the approved JOSH Master Plan at s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-09/JOSH%20FINAL%20SEPTEMBER%202020%20-%20090820.pdf

View the board’s YouTube presentation of 26 minutes at youtube.com/watch?v=YrK1klNfVV8&feature=youtu.be

Information: CobbCounty.org/communications/news/board-approves-josh-master-plan

