Cobb Airport accepting comments until Aug. 29

Taxiway 'A' West relocation (Phase 1 of 3) for paving, grading and drainage

North Terminal Area development / public parking for paving, marking and drainage

FFY 2022:

Taxiway 'A' West relocation (Phase 2 of 3) for paving, grading and drainage

Terminal Area development for Tract AQ for grading, drainage, clearing, grubbing and demolition

Runway 9/27 + Taxiway A/B + Apron Maintenance for heavy construction

FFY 2023:

Quarry Impacts/ Easement/Fee Simple for environmental consulting

The methodology used in developing this goal is available for inspection during normal business hours at the administrative office of Airport Director Karl Von Hagel, Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, 1723 McCollum Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

Also, the 13-page document may be downloaded at

https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-08/RYY_FFY_2021-2023_DBE_goal_methodology.pdf

Comments may be submitted to the airport at the above address or to Karl.VonHagel@CobbCounty.org.

Information: Karl Von Hagel at 770-528-1615 during normal business hours or CobbCounty.org/transportation/airport