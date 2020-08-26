Cobb Airport accepting comments until Aug. 29

Comments are being accepted until Aug. 29 by the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field on its proposed overall goal for its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program for federal fiscal years (FFY) 2021-2023.
Owned and operated by Cobb County, the airport has a proposed overall DBE goal of 11.17 percent for all Airport Improvement Program (AIP)-funded projects in FFY 2021-2023.
This percentage is lower than the DBE median of 11.45 percent for FFY 2017-2019.
Given the amount of U.S. Department of Transportation-assisted contracts that Cobb County expects to bid during this fiscal three-year period, which is approximately $17,370,000, this means that Cobb County has set a goal of spending about $1,941,071 with DBEs during FFY 2021-2023.
FFY 2021:
- Taxiway 'A' West relocation (Phase 1 of 3) for paving, grading and drainage
- North Terminal Area development / public parking for paving, marking and drainage
FFY 2022:
- Taxiway 'A' West relocation (Phase 2 of 3) for paving, grading and drainage
- Terminal Area development for Tract AQ for grading, drainage, clearing, grubbing and demolition
- Runway 9/27 + Taxiway A/B + Apron Maintenance for heavy construction
FFY 2023:
- Quarry Impacts/ Easement/Fee Simple for environmental consulting
The methodology used in developing this goal is available for inspection during normal business hours at the administrative office of Airport Director Karl Von Hagel, Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, 1723 McCollum Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
Also, the 13-page document may be downloaded at
https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-08/RYY_FFY_2021-2023_DBE_goal_methodology.pdf
Comments may be submitted to the airport at the above address or to Karl.VonHagel@CobbCounty.org.
Information: Karl Von Hagel at 770-528-1615 during normal business hours or CobbCounty.org/transportation/airport