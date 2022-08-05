Clothes, food given monthly at Acworth church

BreakingNews
Federal judge rules PSC election 'unlawfully dilutes' Black voting power
Free school supplies and groceries were given during a July event at Acworth Grace Fellowship Church, 3891 Nance Road, Acworth. (Courtesy of Acworth Grace Fellowship Church)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Helping Hands Food Pantry and Clothes Closet are open from 5:30-7 p.m. every first Wednesday at Acworth Grace Fellowship Church, 3891 Nance Road, Acworth.

The church accepts nonperishable foods and gently used and laundered clothing - child to adult sizes.

To volunteer, contact Paula Smith at AGFhelpinghands@gmail.com.

For more information, email AGFchurchoffice@gmail.com or visit acworthchurch.com/helping-hands-food-pantry-closet or facebook.com/AcworthChurch.

Carolyn Cunningham
