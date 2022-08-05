Clothes, food given monthly at Acworth church

Helping Hands Food Pantry and Clothes Closet are open from 5:30-7 p.m. every first Wednesday at Acworth Grace Fellowship Church, 3891 Nance Road, Acworth.
The church accepts nonperishable foods and gently used and laundered clothing - child to adult sizes.
To volunteer, contact Paula Smith at AGFhelpinghands@gmail.com.
For more information, email AGFchurchoffice@gmail.com or visit acworthchurch.com/helping-hands-food-pantry-closet or facebook.com/AcworthChurch.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest