Christmas tree, Santa arrive in Acworth on Dec. 1

An evening celebration will welcome a holiday character in early December.

Before St. Nick’s entrance at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m.

Mayor Tommy Allegood will read “The Night Before Christmas.”

Allegood and Santa will light the city’s Christmas tree on the plaza.

Eat candy canes with all Santa’s elves; then take free pictures with Santa, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 770-917-1234 or visit acworth-ga.gov/event/santas-arrival.

