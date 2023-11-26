Christmas tree, Santa arrive in Acworth on Dec. 1

An evening celebration will welcome a holiday character in early December.
Before St. Nick’s entrance at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m.
Mayor Tommy Allegood will read “The Night Before Christmas.”
Allegood and Santa will light the city’s Christmas tree on the plaza.
Eat candy canes with all Santa’s elves; then take free pictures with Santa, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 770-917-1234 or visit acworth-ga.gov/event/santas-arrival.
