Christmas concert by Big Chicken Chorus is Dec. 18

The Big Chicken Chorus will present its Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta.
Classic Cuts, Quadraphonics and Georgia Sensation also will be a part of the concert.
Prices range from free for children under age 6 to $25 for VIP seating.
Tickets may be ordered at 404-482-3006 or BigChickenChorus.org.
The Big Chicken Chorus rehearses from 7-9:30 p.m. every Monday (except holidays) at Towne View Baptist Church, 950 Shiloh Road NW, Kennesaw.
All of the rehearsals are open to the public and to potential new members.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BigChickenChorus.
