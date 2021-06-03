Children’s summer food sponsors needed by Austell ministry

To feed children, a summer ministry is underway in Austell by Sweetwater Mission. This ministry’s Summer Food Program is seeking to feed 2,500 children. The cost is $50 for each child.
Among the nutritious foods to be supplied are fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen meats, milk, fruit juice and children’s favorites such as applesauce, macaroni & cheese and peanut butter & jelly.
Established in 1968, Sweetwater Mission is a nonprofit charitable organization providing basic needs such as food, clothing, family services and education opportunities.
Donations: SweetwaterMission.org/summerfood
Information: facebook.com/SWM.Transforms.Lives