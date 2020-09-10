Chattahoochee Tech is one of nation’s best military-friendly schools

The Jim Cunningham Veteran Services Center, which is on the college’s Marietta Campus, serves as a gathering place for these students to receive student support services and external veteran services.

Working at the center this semester through the college’s VA work study program while they attend school full time are Chattahoochee Tech students Octavius Jackson, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and Ericka Heggi, who served in the U.S. Air Force for six years.

The Military Friendly Schools list is based on extensive research, using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey, according to a Chattahoochee Tech statement.

The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers.

Ernst & Young independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Schools list.

Criteria for this evaluation were set forth by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, the statement added.

Chattahoochee Technical College awards certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in more than 50 programs of study for students to become highly skilled professionals in some of the nation’s fastest-growing, high-demand career fields.

A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Chattahoochee Tech is the largest technical college in the state with eight campus locations, serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens.

The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes and adult education programs that include free GED preparation classes.

