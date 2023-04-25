Chattahoochee River project expanding river access begins in Mableton

“Just a few decades ago, this river was in a tremendously distressed place ecologically. It has taken decades of teamwork ... to bring it back to where it is now,” Ossoff said. “Let this project stand as an example of what communities can achieve when they pull united by a shared purpose.”

The park, which planners hope to complete by 2026, is expected to include a kayak launch into the river, a picnic pavilion, a playground and restroom facilities.

Mableton mayor-elect Michael Owens said the project represents the first of several efforts to make the new city a place where people want to visit.

“All we’re doing is just connecting the dots,” he said.