Cats and dogs available for adoption at Atlantic Station

Best Friends in Atlanta is hosting a mobile pet adoption event today in Atlanta.
The sanctuary for foster pets in Marietta will have its mobile adoption vehicle parked on the Atlantic Green at the Atlantic Station mall, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW. Six dogs and 10 cats will be available to take home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will include a mix of puppies and kittens, according to organizers from Best Friends.
Those interested in taking home a new pet can meet a cat or dog in the adoption booth.
Best Friends works collaboratively with Atlanta-area shelters, animal welfare organizations and individual pet owners to save the lives of pets and find them a permanent home.
Fees for adoption start at $25 to spay/neuter and microchip the pets. For more information, visit bestfriendsatl.org.