Cats and dogs available for adoption at Atlantic Station

The sanctuary for foster pets in Marietta will have its mobile adoption vehicle parked on the Atlantic Green at the Atlantic Station mall, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW. Six dogs and 10 cats will be available to take home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will include a mix of puppies and kittens, according to organizers from Best Friends.

Those interested in taking home a new pet can meet a cat or dog in the adoption booth.