‘Bethlehem Walk’ is Dec. 3-5 in Marietta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

For its 30th year, “Bethlehem Walk” returns to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 2300 Jamerson Road, Marietta from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3-5.

The free event includes a special presentation at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 for groups of preschoolers, home schoolers and senior citizens, with reservations to be made at bit.ly/3OdSGhR.

Overflow parking is available at Davis Elementary School, 2433 Jamerson Road, Marietta, with shuttles to and from the school to the church.

The ministry shares the news of the birth of Jesus Christ and the good news of God’s gift of grace and salvation to the world, according to the website.

Members of Mountain View UMC, other churches, synagogues, home school families and youth groups help fill many roles as weary travelers who crowd Bethlehem streets of 2000 years ago to pay their taxes, sign the census, visit the storyteller as he shares the old stories and the rabbi who retells the tale of the Maccabees and the miracle of the lamp oil.

For more information, email BethlehemWalk@mvumc.org or visit BethlehemWalkAtMountainView.org or facebook.com/BethlehemWalk.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him
