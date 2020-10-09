Austell will test fire hydrants through most of October

The Austell Fire Department will conduct fire hydrant testing from Oct. 12 for about two weeks.
These tests are conducted by the city periodically to ensure that all of the hydrants are working properly.
The tests flush sediments which may result in cloudy/discolored water, lasting an estimated 24 hours, according to a city statement.
If they notice discolored water, Austell water customers are asked to refrain from washing laundry to avoid possible staining.
During the testing time, Austell residents may see firefighters or city employees in their neighborhood or on their property.
For updates, check Austellga.gov, facebook.com/CityOfAustell or instagram.com/CityOfAustell.
Register at Austellga.gov for Code Red Alerts.