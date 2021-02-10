Austell to install school zone speed cameras

The Austell City Council recently voted 6-0 to install school zone speed cameras.
They will be installed at Garrett Middle School, 5235 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Austell and Hendricks Elementary School, 5243 Meadow Road, Powder Springs.
Fines will be $75 for the first violation and $125 for subsequent violations.
This civil violation will carry no points or insurance ramifications.
However, nonpayment will result in denial of annual motor vehicle registration.
A study was conducted in each school zone, with these single-day results:
- Hendricks Elementary School - 301 violations at 10+ mph over the legal limit
- Garrett Middle School - 1,228 violations at 10+ mph over the legal limit
This information has been given to Austell Municipal Court Judge David Darden and Austell City Attorney Scott Kimbrough for review.
Austell Police Sgt. Robert Sfreddo has been instrumental in preparing this material.
The costs for the system will consist of a 35% service fee for each paid citation.
Regulations are set in House Bill 978.
These cameras are being used in numerous jurisdictions around Austell.
This system will require the Austell Police Department to handle correspondence from persons having questions or disputes and reviewing videos of violators.
The money collected will be used for law enforcement or public safety initiatives.
Information: austellga.gov