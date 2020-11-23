Austell gives $82K to churches, families, schools

Many Austell families in need should have a more bountiful Thanksgiving and a merrier Christmas with the Austell City Council’s recent approval of $82,100.
The money comes from interest earned on the city’s $5 million Norfolk Southern railroad settlement when the Austell intermodal facility was constructed at U.S. 278 and 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett, Jr. Memorial Highway.
Annual funding from this interest is recommended to the City Council by the Austell Area Community Improvement Commission (AACIC).
Among the expenditures are:
- $1,000 each to 21 Austell area churches
- $3,000 each for six Austell schools
- $300 each for 10 Austell families
- $300 each for seven Austell families chosen by the City Council
- $2,500 for the Garrett Middle School truancy program formed by former Austell Mayor Joe Jerkins to help meet basic needs of students and their families to encourage these students to stay in school
- $2,500 to Austell Elementary School for various expenses such as student lunches and field trips
- $1,000 each to six Austell schools to use at their discretion
- $4,000 for Humphries Hill Cemetery
- $18,600 for Austell (Rosehill) Cemetery
- $4,000 for Thanksgiving food boxes for 100 families
- $400 for gifts
Information: Austellga.gov