ajc logo
X

Austell City Council continues online meetings for now

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. said recently the City Council may be open to in-person meetings with the public "in the very near future." (Courtesy of Charles Photography Portrait Artists)
Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. said recently the City Council may be open to in-person meetings with the public "in the very near future." (Courtesy of Charles Photography Portrait Artists)

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

For at least one more month, the Austell City Council will meet online only. During May’s meeting, Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. said that may change. Instead of meeting in separate locations by video, Clemons, the City Council members, City Attorney Scott Kimbrough and city staff do meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall but wearing their masks and spaced apart.

From 6-6:30 p.m., the June 7 pre-agenda meeting will be available via webcast and will be followed by the 7 p.m. City Council meeting - also online. Questions to be asked during the Citizen’s Report must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 7 to clerk@austellga.gov.

Webinar link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87540989403 or call 312-6266-799. Webinar ID: 875 4098 9403

Information: austellga.gov/CityCalendar.aspx

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top