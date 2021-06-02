Austell City Council continues online meetings for now

For at least one more month, the Austell City Council will meet online only. During May’s meeting, Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. said that may change. Instead of meeting in separate locations by video, Clemons, the City Council members, City Attorney Scott Kimbrough and city staff do meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall but wearing their masks and spaced apart.
From 6-6:30 p.m., the June 7 pre-agenda meeting will be available via webcast and will be followed by the 7 p.m. City Council meeting - also online. Questions to be asked during the Citizen’s Report must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 7 to clerk@austellga.gov.
Webinar link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87540989403 or call 312-6266-799. Webinar ID: 875 4098 9403
Information: austellga.gov/CityCalendar.aspx