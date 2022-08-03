Austell bans tractor-trailer trucks in downtown

A fine of up to $1,000 could be issued to any tractor-trailer trucks caught traveling through downtown Austell.
Austell Public Works Department officials have decided to upgrade signage to ban tractor-trailer traffic in the city’s downtown.
The new signs are designed to help with the following:
· Eliminate wide turns by the truckers.
· Establish a designated route for tractor-trailer trucks to turn on Thornton Road to Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway instead of Austell-Powder Springs Road.
· Minimize tractor trailers from getting stuck on the railroad tracks.
· Minimize traffic congestion by the tractor trailers.
· Avoid the destruction of the railroad safety arms.
· Lessen the number of hours spent by the city’s police and fire departments during a tractor-trailer accident/incident.
· Minimize the amount of wear and tear on city streets.
For information, visit austellga.gov.
