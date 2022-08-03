ajc logo
Austell bans tractor-trailer trucks in downtown

No more tractor-trailer trucks are allowed in downtown Austell, or they could face a fine of up to $1,000.

No more tractor-trailer trucks are allowed in downtown Austell, or they could face a fine of up to $1,000. (Courtesy of city of Austell)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A fine of up to $1,000 could be issued to any tractor-trailer trucks caught traveling through downtown Austell.

Austell Public Works Department officials have decided to upgrade signage to ban tractor-trailer traffic in the city’s downtown.

The new signs are designed to help with the following:

· Eliminate wide turns by the truckers.

· Establish a designated route for tractor-trailer trucks to turn on Thornton Road to Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway instead of Austell-Powder Springs Road.

· Minimize tractor trailers from getting stuck on the railroad tracks.

· Minimize traffic congestion by the tractor trailers.

· Avoid the destruction of the railroad safety arms.

· Lessen the number of hours spent by the city’s police and fire departments during a tractor-trailer accident/incident.

· Minimize the amount of wear and tear on city streets.

For information, visit austellga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
