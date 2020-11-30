Atlanta Hawks, Cobb to build basketball court

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has accepted a $170,000 in-kind donation from the new Court and Recreational Facilities Program of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, Inc.
This money will be used to build an outdoor basketball court at Wild Horse Creek Park and to renovate the community room/game room at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center - both in the Powder Springs area, according to a Cobb County statement.
The Atlanta Hawks Foundation has partnerships with local agencies to benefit children with an interest in basketball through the construction of local basketball courts in metro Atlanta neighborhoods.
“Thanks to their generous donations, thousands will have the opportunity to enjoy a first-class basketball court at Wild Horse Creek Park,” said Cobb County’s new Deputy County Manager and former Cobb Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department Director Jimmy Gisi in a statement.
“The Atlanta Hawks are making a real investment here in Cobb County. This court and renovations will provide additional community spaces for the citizens that use Wild Horse Creek Park and the Ron Anderson Recreation Center,” Gisi added.