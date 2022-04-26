Applications open for Marietta’s July 4th Parade

The Marietta Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the Let Freedom Ring July 4th Parade.
School bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, local Boy and Girl Scout clubs, area businesses and others can sign up to be a part of this year’s parade.
Parade applicants should apply online by 5 p.m. May 27.
To register for the parade, go to CityOfMarietta.formstack.com/forms/fourth_of_july_parade.
For more information, contact the Marietta Parks and Recreation at 770-794-5601 or mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration.
