‘All Aboard for Holiday Fun’ is in Kennesaw on Dec. 10

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw will host “All Aboard for Holiday Fun” from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
Activities for all ages will be free with regular museum admission of $5 to $10.
Among the attractions will be two screenings of the Christmas classic “The Polar Express” (2004) at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The 11:15 a.m. showing will conclude with the arrival of Rockin’ Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who will be available for pictures in front of the The General locomotive from 1-4 p.m.
The Golden Bells of Atlanta will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Additional activities will include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts.
A train conductor will punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch.
Tickets will be provided to children with admission.
Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.
The museum’s store, the General Emporium, features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects - from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, including their signature Lacy House jams, jellies and sauces.
All purchases benefit the educational mission of The Southern Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Museum.
For more information, visit SouthernMuseum.org.
