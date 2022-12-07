‘All Aboard for Holiday Fun’ is in Kennesaw on Dec. 10

Additional activities will include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts.

A train conductor will punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch.

Tickets will be provided to children with admission.

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.

The museum’s store, the General Emporium, features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects - from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, including their signature Lacy House jams, jellies and sauces.

All purchases benefit the educational mission of The Southern Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Museum.

For more information, visit SouthernMuseum.org.