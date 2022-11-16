ajc logo
Acworth’s Turkey Chase is Nov. 19

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Acworth’s 14th annual Turkey Chase will take place 9-10 a.m. Nov. 19.

Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m.

Rain or shine, the 5K Fun Run and 2K Walk will be held in Historic Downtown Acworth, 4835 N. Main St.

This event will benefit the Tackle Hunger program to help stock local food pantries during the holiday season.

Registration fees are $20, $10 or $5.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.

All participants must bring a nonperishable food item on the day of the race to receive a race number and a t-shirt.

For more information or to register, visit AcworthTurkeyChase.com or contact Edwin Lacher at elacher@acworth.org.

