Acworth’s oldest commercial building is now an event venue

Built in the late 1870s, the oldest commercial building in Acworth has been renovated as a new event venue. (Courtesy of Acworth)
Credit: City of Acworth

Cobb County | 45 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and city officials held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 20 at The Cowan Historic Mill, the city's oldest commercial building.

Allegood congratulated owner Kevin Marcy on his new Acworth business.

This building was constructed in the late 1870s at 4271 Southside Drive.

The Cowan has been remodeled and reclaimed as an event venue with space to host large weddings, receptions, catered affairs and presentations.

Also, it has the space for a dance floor and movable stage.

Booking information: 470-891-5969

