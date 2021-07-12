Acworth to hold 3 hearings on tax rate

Acworth homeowners, with a homestead exemption, should not receive an increase on their city tax bill, according to an Acworth statement.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.95 mills, an increase of 0.497 mills.

The 8.95 mills were set in 2020.

In 2016 to 2019, the millage rate was 7.6 mills during each of those years.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.453 mills.

The proposed annual tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $111.83; and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $375,000 is around $186.38.

Information: acworth.org