Acworth to hold 3 hearings on tax rate

Acworth city officials will hold three public hearings on July 15 and July 26 before deciding whether to keep the same millage rate which also will increase the property taxes for Acworth citizens without a homestead exemption. (Courtesy of Acworth)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

At three public hearings in July, Acworth citizens are invited to voice whether or not they favor an increase in property taxes while keeping the same millage rate.

Those hearings will be held at 7 p.m. July 15, 9 a.m. July 26 and 6:45 p.m. July 26 at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center St., Acworth.

The millage rate will be considered for passage at a special called meeting at 7 p.m. July 26, following the public hearing.

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and the Board of Aldermen tentatively have adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 5.88 percent.

However, the city is keeping the same millage rate of 8.95 as last year.

Acworth homeowners, with a homestead exemption, should not receive an increase on their city tax bill, according to an Acworth statement.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.95 mills, an increase of 0.497 mills.

The 8.95 mills were set in 2020.

In 2016 to 2019, the millage rate was 7.6 mills during each of those years.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.453 mills.

The proposed annual tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $111.83; and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $375,000 is around $186.38.

Information: acworth.org

