Acworth plans return of July 4th concert, fireworks

In-person purchases at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St. close at 2 p.m. June 26.

Tables are $50 each for Acworth residents and $70 each for nonresidents.

With the table, guests receive six chairs and one parking pass.

Tables will not be assigned to a specific purchaser; but they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who have purchased a table.

This parking pass will allow guests to park at Cauble Park as long as spots remain available.

Parking at Cauble Park is by pass only on July 4, but parking places are not guaranteed at Cauble Park with this pass.

Anyone who parks at Cauble Park will not be permitted to leave once the fireworks have begun.

Vehicles will be allowed to leave the park once the fireworks have concluded and the crowd has cleared out.

If guests do not have a parking pass or if the parking is full, they will need to park in downtown Acworth and walk to the park.

Shuttles will not be running for this event - except for handicap guests.

Handicap parking will be available at McCall Primary School from where there will be a shuttle provided for handicap guests, beginning at noon.

Information: 770-917-1234, bit.ly/34BfbHy