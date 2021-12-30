Acworth hosts MLK Day of Service Celebration

The Acworth MLK Celebration and Day of Service will be held on Jan. 17 - two days following what would have been the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The community is welcome to join for a light welcome breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4861 School St., Acworth.
Following the welcome breakfast, the Unity Walk will begin at 9:15 a.m., leaving from the Roberts School and finishing at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth.
Honoring Dr. King’s legacy, the city’s program will take place at 10 a.m. in the Tanyard Creek Overlook of the Acworth Community Center.
After the program concludes, the service project will help an organization in the Acworth community.
MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center, leading up to and on the day of the event.
All proceeds will go towards the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.
For more information on the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs, visit www.acworthexpandinghorizons.org.
Founded in 2006, the programs provide learning opportunities and mentorship through educational field trips, recreational activities and servant-leadership for the city’s youths.
The programs are provided free to participants.
For the newest updates on changes to Acworth events and programs, monitor the Acworth website at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or follow the city on Facebook.com/AcworthParksAndRec.
