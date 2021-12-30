Acworth hosts MLK Day of Service Celebration

MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center, leading up to and on the day of the event.

All proceeds will go towards the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.

For more information on the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs, visit www.acworthexpandinghorizons.org.

Founded in 2006, the programs provide learning opportunities and mentorship through educational field trips, recreational activities and servant-leadership for the city’s youths.

The programs are provided free to participants.

For the newest updates on changes to Acworth events and programs, monitor the Acworth website at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or follow the city on Facebook.com/AcworthParksAndRec.