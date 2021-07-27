Acworth hosts free veterans’ exhibit July 28-31

“The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial” will arrive at 6:45 p.m. July 28 and be on display July 29-31 in Tanyard Creek Overlook at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
Hosts are the city of Acworth, Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services, Cobb Travel & Tourism and Hummingbird Hideaway Airbnb, according to the Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority.
This nationally traveling tribute’s mission is to “honor the service and sacrifice of all who answer our Nation’s call.”
The memorial exhibition features 23 life-sized portraits of the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsmen of Lima Company.
Their eyes reflect the thousands of men and women who have given their lives and served the U.S.A.
Standing at the base of their portraits are their own boots to represent their sacrifice.
The Patriot Guard Riders will escort the exhibit on its way into town.
Members of the community can participate by joining in front of the Acworth Community Center or by lining the route.
Visitors attending the exhibit will be asked to consider bringing a new toy for Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services’s “Christmas in August” toy drive and drop it in the collection barrels.
The gifts are for boys or girls, ages infant to 18, who are children of soldiers currently deployed and from the Atlanta area.
For the time being, drop-off points will be the Acworth Community Center (starting July 29) and Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 S. Main St., Acworth.
Also, cash donations will be accepted to purchase $25 gift cards for the teenagers.
Information: LimaCompanyMemorial.org, bit.ly/3BFQ1qF