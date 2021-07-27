Acworth hosts free veterans’ exhibit July 28-31

Standing at the base of their portraits are their own boots to represent their sacrifice.

Open to the community, the exhibit is scheduled to arrive at 6:45 p.m. July 28 that will be displayed July 29-31.

The Patriot Guard Riders will escort the exhibit on its way into town.

Members of the community can participate by joining in front of the Acworth Community Center or by lining the route.

Visitors attending the exhibit will be asked to consider bringing a new toy for Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services’s “Christmas in August” toy drive and drop it in the collection barrels.

The gifts are for boys or girls, ages infant to 18, who are children of soldiers currently deployed and from the Atlanta area.

For the time being, drop-off points will be the Acworth Community Center (starting July 29) and Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 S. Main St., Acworth.

Also, cash donations will be accepted to purchase $25 gift cards for the teenagers.

Information: LimaCompanyMemorial.org, bit.ly/3BFQ1qF