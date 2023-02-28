Acworth gala to benefit athletes with special needs

The Horizon League’s Ability Gala fundraiser will be 6-9 p.m. March 3 at Tanyard Creek Overlook, Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth.
Open only to adults, the fundraiser will benefit the Horizon League of Acworth.
Hosted by the Acworth Recreation Department, the Horizon League assists people with special needs who are involved in Acworth athletics - whether they are children or young adults ages 5 and older.
Games are noncompetitive, and each player on the roster gets on base before the opposing team gets to kick.
The evening will include fine dining, a jazz ensemble and a silent/live auction.
Tickets are $75 per adult at HorizonAbilityGala.org.
A $1,000 sponsorship includes eight tickets.
Cocktail attire is required.
For more information, contact Lauren Ham at lham@acworth.org or bit.ly/3Zc2nSz.
