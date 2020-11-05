Acworth concludes COVID-19 testing on Nov. 18

Free COVID-19 testing will conclude in Acworth between noon and 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to a city statement.
No testing will be given on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The city of Acworth, the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department and the Air National Guard are providing COVID-19 testing at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.
The self-administered, shallow nasal tests are available to those with or without symptoms.
Register at cdphCOVID19testing.org.
Test results will be sent by text message or email within one or two days after taking the test.
This test site is subject to early closure due to inclement weather or a daily maximum number of tests reached.