Acworth Christmas events begin Dec. 2

Christmas in Acworth: Santa will return to the Depot in Historic Downtown Acworth for photos from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Photos are free, but bring your camera.

Breakfast with the Grinch: The Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., will be the site on Dec. 10 from 9-9:45 a.m. for breakfast while the Grinch visits each table for photos and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join children as they make Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts. Costs are $20 per resident, $30 per nonresident and free for children ages 2 and younger. Volunteers are needed to help serve breakfast. For more information, contact Jordon Gonzalez at jgonzalez@acworth.org.