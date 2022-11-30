Acworth Christmas events begin Dec. 2

Acworth will be host to a variety of Christmas events.
Among them are:
Santa’s Arrival: Festivities will begin at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, with Santa arriving at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Downtown Acworth on Center Street. Acworth and NorthStar Church are the hosts. Mayor Tommy Allegood will read “The Night Before Christmas.” The Christmas tree will be lit on the plaza behind Henry’s. Free pictures with Santa will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Christmas in Acworth: Santa will return to the Depot in Historic Downtown Acworth for photos from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Photos are free, but bring your camera.
Breakfast with the Grinch: The Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., will be the site on Dec. 10 from 9-9:45 a.m. for breakfast while the Grinch visits each table for photos and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join children as they make Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts. Costs are $20 per resident, $30 per nonresident and free for children ages 2 and younger. Volunteers are needed to help serve breakfast. For more information, contact Jordon Gonzalez at jgonzalez@acworth.org.
Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade: This free event will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Registration is required to join the parade lineup at bit.ly/3kiMM0d.
Information: 770-917-1234 or AcworthParksAndRec.org
