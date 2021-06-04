ajc logo
Acworth breaks ground for mixed-use development

Townhomes at Abbington at Wildwood in Cobb County are an example of the type of townhomes built by John Wieland, with a new development of 25 townhomes being planned in downtown Acworth. (Courtesy of JW Collection)
Cobb County | 24 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Acworth city officials broke ground on June 3 for a new mixed-use development in the city’s downtown.

The groundbreaking took place at the corner of Southside Drive and Lemon Street by Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, the city’s Board of Aldermen and the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

Celebrating more than 50 years in the home construction industry, John Wieland and his JW Collection will build 25 townhomes, joining his greater than 30,000 homes.

In addition, the development will include residential/office condos and new commercial/restaurant space, according to an Acworth news release.

Information: 770-809-6022 or JWCollectionHomes.com/heritage-at-acworth

