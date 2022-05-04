“We are excited to produce this fantastic festival a second year for the citizens of Powder Springs and the metro Atlanta area. We look forward to the community coming out for this weekend of food, live entertainment, crafts and fun,” Roberts said in a city statement.

Last year’s first festival welcomed more than 10,000 attendees.

“I think it really put us on the map because it was so well attended, the food was good, and I’m hearing people from outside of the city - in other places - talking about ‘the Seafood Festival in Powder Springs’; so that’s how big of an impact it was and how word spread,” said Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman in a city statement.

“People are excited that it is coming back again, and it’s going to be a signature event for Powder Springs going forward,” Thurman added.

While the emphasis is on enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available as well.

The festival features live music from local Atlanta musicians, including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Chimere Scott, a Tina Turner tribute artist; American Hope Band, a young country band from Atlanta and The Georgia Blues Brothers, a tribute band that celebrates the original Blues Brothers film.

In the Kids Zone, there will be bounce houses and face painting.

No coolers or pets are allowed.

General admission and parking are free.

However, there are tickets available for unique events taking place such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket at bit.ly/3vDO9MK.

For more information, contact 706-897-6179 or mermaidrobin777@gmail.com.

- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC