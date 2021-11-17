63-year-old man charged in Marietta hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old woman

About 30 minutes after the wreck, Arden called Marietta police and notified them that “he may have struck something or someone” after he noticed the front of his car was damaged, McPhilamy said. Arden was taken into custody, charged with felony hit-and-run and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. McPhilamy said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The fatal hit-and-run is the second in Marietta in as many days.

On Monday night, a 57-year-old man was attempting to cross Cobb Parkway when he was struck and killed by a man driving a Toyota Camry, McPhilamy said. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

The driver, Kevin Alston, failed to help the pedestrian and left the scene on foot before officers arrived, according to police. A Marietta police dog tracked him onto the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University and officers located him with help from campus police. Alston was charged with felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor charges including failure to report a crash, false report of a crime and a seatbelt violation.