Cobb program pairs girls with drones

“We don’t want to lose the momentum,” said Creel. “So we added cameras to the drones and had the CEO of Aerial Solutions talk about how her company took photos of the Mercedes-Benz stadium as it was being built to show its progress. In December, we paired with an insurance adjustor and gave them the rooftop challenge. Our next one will be with an environmental engineer who uses drones to study wetland areas, and we’ll send them out to capture footage of a wetland in their areas.”

Keeping that momentum is critical, said Creel, since research shows that by the time girls enter fourth grade, they’ve decided whether or not to stay involved with STEM initiatives.

“Our goal is to get to them early and show STEM is something they can have fun doing and have a career in, if they decide to,” she said. “And we plan to take the idea beyond Georgia: We’re currently partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Education on a robotics program that uses our Fly Girls model.”

Wilhoite got involved with Fly Girls after her principal asked her to consider it, and the opportunity has given her a different outlook on her future.

“I enjoyed science class and excelled at it, but I never worked with drones,” she said. “Now I think I could actually have a career in construction or engineering using drones. And I hadn’t thought about a career like that before.”

Information about Fly Girls is online at academics.cobbk12.org/index.php/2020/12/11/fly-girls-rpv-has-launched.

