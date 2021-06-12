Cobb firm is “community center”

One of the company’s most popular initiatives has been low-cost pet vaccination clinics, sessions that were held monthly until the pandemic intervened. The office has also sponsored Santa photos with kids or pets.

“We’ve always had a huge turnout for that,” said Overbeck. “We’re on Roswell Road, and about 60,000 cars pass us every day. We just put out a banner and that gets the word out.”

The firm’s charitable efforts aren’t limited to the Cobb County community it calls home. In April 2019, Overbeck began sponsoring pet spay and neuter events in Tijuana, Mexico. Through the end of last year, the project had treated about 1,750 dogs and cats.

“Our goal was to get to 2,000 by the end of 2020, but we weren’t able to go there because of the pandemic,” said Overbeck. “But we did go on May 2 and did 306 procedures with eight veterinarians.”

Overbeck is now planning a new project to support a no-kill shelter in Laredo, Texas. “I’m working on a partnership there to do about 1,000 spays and neuters, and I’m self-funding it,” she said.

Those sorts of projects are key aspects of her company, said Overbeck.

“Our focus is to be driven and purposeful, and have a meaningful business in our community,” she said. “We want to do something beyond ourselves.”

