Spivey Hall concerts in Morrow announced

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Spivey Hall Young People’s Concerts are coming up on Feb. 15 and 27 and March 3 at 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.

  • Online - “Reggie Harris’ Music and the Underground Railroad”: 11 a.m. Feb. 15 for $10. The guest speaker will be Christopher Miller, senior director of Education and Community Engagement for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Register at bit.ly/3XZdmhM.
  • Catalyst String Quartet: 11:15 a.m. Feb. 27. Tickets are $4 in advance or $6 for walk-up tickets. For online tickets, go to bit.ly/3Hw96iY.
  • Berry College Wind Ensemble: 11:15 a.m. March 3. From Mount Berry, the ensemble is comprised of more than 60 musicians representing greater than 25 majors. Tickets are $4 in advance or $6 for walk-up tickets. For online tickets, go to bit.ly/3jqWWzU. The concert is free for music appreciation students who reserve their tickets in advance (24 hours or more). Visit the Spivey Hall Box Office at Spivey Hall or call 678-466-4200.

Carolyn Cunningham
