Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigns

Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigned recently to move nearer to her son and his family.
During her farewell reception, it was announced that the atrium for the new City Center will be named in her honor as the Joy B. Day Atrium.
First elected in 1996, Day said, “The City of Jonesboro has been a positive force in my life. Thank you for the work, the opportunity, the chance to be creative and to feel a sense of accomplishment - not to mention the tears and the laughter along the way.”
Day added, “I do this with a heavy heart and mixed feelings but a surety that it is the best decision for my loved ones and for me as I relocate to be nearer to my son and his family. Goodnight, City of Jonesboro, from your biggest fan!”
During her tenure, Day has stayed active in the Georgia Municipal Association, including as district vice president and president and GMA awards.
Serving five terms as president of the Clayton County Municipal Association, Day has received many community accolades.
A catalyst for the revitalization efforts of Jonesboro, she serves on both the Governance Committee and the board of the Atlanta Regional Commission and also on the board of Southern Regional Medical Center.
An official celebration to honor Day will be held in conjunction with the opening of the City Center on Oct. 22, with further event details to be announced.
For more information, contact City Manager Ricky Clark at 770-478-3800 or by email at rclark@jonesboroga.com.
Day’s speech: youtu.be/vg9gIkzL2p0
About the Author