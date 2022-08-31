ajc logo
X

Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigns

Serving as Jonesboro mayor since 1996, Joy B. Day recently resigned to move closer to her son and his family. During her farewell reception, it was announced that the atrium for the new City Center will be named in her honor. (Courtesy of Jonesboro)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serving as Jonesboro mayor since 1996, Joy B. Day recently resigned to move closer to her son and his family. During her farewell reception, it was announced that the atrium for the new City Center will be named in her honor. (Courtesy of Jonesboro)

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy B. Day resigned recently to move nearer to her son and his family.

During her farewell reception, it was announced that the atrium for the new City Center will be named in her honor as the Joy B. Day Atrium.

First elected in 1996, Day said, “The City of Jonesboro has been a positive force in my life. Thank you for the work, the opportunity, the chance to be creative and to feel a sense of accomplishment - not to mention the tears and the laughter along the way.”

Day added, “I do this with a heavy heart and mixed feelings but a surety that it is the best decision for my loved ones and for me as I relocate to be nearer to my son and his family. Goodnight, City of Jonesboro, from your biggest fan!”

During her tenure, Day has stayed active in the Georgia Municipal Association, including as district vice president and president and GMA awards.

Serving five terms as president of the Clayton County Municipal Association, Day has received many community accolades.

A catalyst for the revitalization efforts of Jonesboro, she serves on both the Governance Committee and the board of the Atlanta Regional Commission and also on the board of Southern Regional Medical Center.

An official celebration to honor Day will be held in conjunction with the opening of the City Center on Oct. 22, with further event details to be announced.

For more information, contact City Manager Ricky Clark at 770-478-3800 or by email at rclark@jonesboroga.com.

Day’s speech: youtu.be/vg9gIkzL2p0

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Roswell man gets 17 years for making sex videos with 13-year-old girl in 201214h ago
Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' royal family
23h ago
Fulton prosecutors to seek testimony of libel lawyer Lin Wood
13h ago
Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but ‘getting better’
14h ago
Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but ‘getting better’
14h ago
Ozzie Albies expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday
13h ago
The Latest
Learn about Middle Georgia’s historic preservation
Georgia Archives returns to on-site programming
‘We lost everything’: Clayton County apartment complex destroyed by fire
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top