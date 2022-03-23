Jonesboro High assistant coach arrested on child molestation, rape charges

An assistant football coach at Jonesboro High School has been arrested on multiple charges, including rape and child molestation.
Marcus Johnson Allen, 37, of Jonesboro, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Friday evening and remains there without bond, records show. Allen faces charges of child molestation, sexual assault by a person with authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sodomy and statutory rape.
“The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an ongoing investigation at Jonesboro High School,” a district spokesman said in a statement. “The district will follow its standard protocols in dealing with this personnel matter. Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, we are unable to offer any further comment.”
Allen is listed as an assistant football coach on the school’s website, but officials did not share further information about his position or the incident that led to the charges against him. The school district did not say if the alleged victim was a student at the school.
Jail records show that the statutory rape charge was taken out against Allen by the Clayton County School Police, while the other four were filed by the sheriff’s office.
