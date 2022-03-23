Jonesboro High assistant coach arrested on child molestation, rape charges

Marcus Johnson Allen, 37, of Jonesboro, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Friday evening and remains there without bond, records show. Allen faces charges of child molestation, sexual assault by a person with authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sodomy and statutory rape.

“The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an ongoing investigation at Jonesboro High School,” a district spokesman said in a statement. “The district will follow its standard protocols in dealing with this personnel matter. Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, we are unable to offer any further comment.”