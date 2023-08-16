BreakingNews
Georgia Archives opens new exhibit on church history

Credit: Georgia Archives

Credit: Georgia Archives

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
37 minutes ago
X

A new, free exhibit on Georgia’s church history is open through Nov. 4 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

“Sacred Chronicles: Exploring Georgia’s Church Records” includes colonial records predating the founding of Georgia in 1733, meticulously maintained church minutes, memberships lists and published histories from some of the earliest religious establishments in the region, according to a Georgia Archives statement.

Along with the display, there will be an assortment of postcards, photographs and archival documents to illustrate the development of diverse denominations across the state and highlight the meticulous preservation and microfilm initiatives undertaken to ensure the survival of these church records, the statement added.

Public hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

See GeorgiaArchives.org for more information.

