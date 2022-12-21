ajc logo
X

Forest Park nonprofit is helping homeless

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

With help from Home Aid Atlanta, many improvements have been made to Calvary Refuge Homeless Shelter in Forest Park.

On Nov. 11, more than 150 volunteers from Home Aid Atlanta arrived to make several repairs in the Transitional Housing area - projects Calvary Refuge Center had hoped to complete in early 2023.

This volunteer organization provides free labor and materials to places like Calvary Refuge Center.

Also, a $50,000 matching challenge has been granted to Calvary Refuge Center to help the 501(c)(3) nonprofit reach its $100,000 goal.

In addition to PayPal and credit card donations, Venmo and the Cash App may be used to make donations to Calvary Refuge Center.

Calvary’s goal is to provide “a safe, faith-based environment for individuals and families while providing the tools to transition from homelessness to self sufficiency with dignity and pride,” according to the website.

Learn more at CalvaryRefuge.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather4h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
10h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Steve Schaefer

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia
4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Steve Schaefer

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton State University

Clayton State will present Christmas concerts
MARTA advances plan for rapid bus line for Clayton County
Benefit for Clayton Humane Society is Oct. 22
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top