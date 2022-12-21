Forest Park nonprofit is helping homeless

With help from Home Aid Atlanta, many improvements have been made to Calvary Refuge Homeless Shelter in Forest Park.
On Nov. 11, more than 150 volunteers from Home Aid Atlanta arrived to make several repairs in the Transitional Housing area - projects Calvary Refuge Center had hoped to complete in early 2023.
This volunteer organization provides free labor and materials to places like Calvary Refuge Center.
Also, a $50,000 matching challenge has been granted to Calvary Refuge Center to help the 501(c)(3) nonprofit reach its $100,000 goal.
In addition to PayPal and credit card donations, Venmo and the Cash App may be used to make donations to Calvary Refuge Center.
Calvary’s goal is to provide “a safe, faith-based environment for individuals and families while providing the tools to transition from homelessness to self sufficiency with dignity and pride,” according to the website.
Learn more at CalvaryRefuge.org.
