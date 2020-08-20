Clayton County Schools to lift freeze on athletics

Clayton County Schools says it plans to lift next week a freeze it recently imposed on athletic activities.
The south metro Atlanta school system said after monitoring local data on COVID-19, consulting with parents and observing the impact of the pandemic in the community, district leaders felt comfortable giving the green light to athletics.
“Our decision to resume athletic activity is being made with a watchful eye on the safety of our players, their families and our employees,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a press release. ”This is a fluid situation and district leadership will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic and will abide by the recommendations supplied by our health officials.
“We will also be in close contact with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and competitor districts to determine the best and safest course of action,” he said.
The district halted fall sports last week after safety concerns for students as a result of increasing numbers of coronavirus infections in Georgia. The freeze was for two weeks.
Beasley said school leaders and student athletes will be required to understand the risks they are taking and adhere to safety practices both on the playing field and off.
