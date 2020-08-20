Clayton County Schools to lift freeze on athletics

The south metro Atlanta school system said after monitoring local data on COVID-19, consulting with parents and observing the impact of the pandemic in the community, district leaders felt comfortable giving the green light to athletics.

“Our decision to resume athletic activity is being made with a watchful eye on the safety of our players, their families and our employees,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a press release. ”This is a fluid situation and district leadership will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic and will abide by the recommendations supplied by our health officials.