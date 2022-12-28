ajc logo
Bicycling Andrews Raid trek is Jan. 13 topic

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation, “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

The free presentation requires no registration.

Dr. William H. Bailey will discuss the 109-mile bicycle route and historic stops and attractions along the way that all take place in Georgia.

A professional geographer and an avid adventure cyclist, Bailey said he views tracing the route of the Andrews Raid on a bicycle as an opportunity to reconstruct a historical event of enduring significance, explore natural and human environments of a section of contemporary Georgia and have fun doing it.

Bailey said, “One way to learn about people, places and events – both historical and contemporary - is to travel along meaningful bicycle touring routes. This route is easily accessible to a broad range of touring cyclists and is particularly recommended for teachers and students from middle school to higher education.” From Marietta, the Great Locomotive Chase ended two miles north of Ringgold in the Appalachian Ridge and Valley region of Georgia.

A failed covert military mission during the American Civil War inspired Bailey to create a bicycle-touring route in Georgia.

In 1862, smuggler and spy James Andrews led 22 enlisted Union Army soldiers and one civilian, all from Ohio, to interrupt movement of armaments by railroad from Atlanta to the Confederate Army in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to Bailey in a Georgia Archives statement.

Their method was to commandeer a train and use it to destroy bridges along the Western & Atlantic Railroad that connected the two cities.

The first recipients of the Medal of Honor were members of the Andrews Raiders.

After the event, this lecture will be made available on the YouTube channel of the Georgia Archives at youtube.com/c/GeorgiaArchives.

Learn more at GeorgiaArchives.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
