Benefit for Clayton Humane Society is Oct. 22

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

A fundraiser dinner is planned from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22 to benefit the Clayton County Humane Society.

The spaghetti dinner will be held at Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

“Pasta for Paws” will include a silent auction, prizes and children’s activities with celebrity DJ “Willard” from Atlanta’s 96Rock.

The minimum donation is $15 per meal.

Each meal includes meat or vegetarian spaghetti, a salad, bread, drink and a dessert.

Buy tickets at ClaytonCountyHumane.org/pfp2022tickets.

Animals are fully vetted before being put up for adoption by this nonprofit, no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, according to the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ClaytonCountyHumane.

Adoption fees are $100 for cats and $200 for dogs.

