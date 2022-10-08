Benefit for Clayton Humane Society is Oct. 22

A fundraiser dinner is planned from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22 to benefit the Clayton County Humane Society.
The spaghetti dinner will be held at Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
“Pasta for Paws” will include a silent auction, prizes and children’s activities with celebrity DJ “Willard” from Atlanta’s 96Rock.
The minimum donation is $15 per meal.
Each meal includes meat or vegetarian spaghetti, a salad, bread, drink and a dessert.
Buy tickets at ClaytonCountyHumane.org/pfp2022tickets.
Animals are fully vetted before being put up for adoption by this nonprofit, no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, according to the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ClaytonCountyHumane.
Adoption fees are $100 for cats and $200 for dogs.
