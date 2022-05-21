Classes teach harp basics

A typical session, open to both kids and adults, lasts about 75 minutes and includes a brief introduction to the harp’s parts and a few easy songs most learners can pick up immediately. At a recent class at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, Rebeca Durden’s 7-year-old son, Ezra, learned to pluck out a tune in one lesson.

“He said it was pretty easy,” said Durden. “To him, it sounded like a piano, and he was transposing from the keys to the harp strings. He brought home music sheets and was practicing on the piano to hear how each chord sounds.”

Durden signed her son up for the program to see if he’d take to it as he has the piano and guitar.

“He’s discovering what he wants to do,” she said. “He really had fun with it. In fact, he asked me to buy him a child-sized harp.”

Parents are often the stumbling block to get kids to try a harp, said Holmes.

“That’s where most of the hesitation is,” she said. “But it’s very similar to the piano, except you don’t play with your pinkie. And once we don’t limit children with our thinking, they can do so much. I’m grateful I had my family’s support and found teachers who could connect me with the harp.”

Information about free workshops and classes at Artz for the Harp is online at artzfortheharp.org.

